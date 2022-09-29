mmmmmmmmm
Police in Croatia report one person died in flash floods in the port city of Rijeka after torrential rain on 28 September 2022.

Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) said 287.5 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Rijeka. This is thought to be a record, beating the previous daily high of 249 mm set in 2013. Local media said unofficial figures showed the city recorded 140 mm of rain in just 2 hours.

Streets of the city were swamped and traffic brought to a standstill. Homes and public buildings including a school and a police headquarters were damaged. Emergency services received around 200 calls for assistance.



Areas of nearby Istria County were also affected, in particular in the town of Pazin. Croatia Civil Defence said floods and landslides have left several roads closed.

According to police reports, one person died after being swept away by flood waters in a central area of Rijeka. The body of the victim was found under a vehicle.

In a statement early 29 September Mayor of Rijeka Marko Filipović offered his condolences to the family of the victim.

The situation has since returned to normal and the water has receded. "A difficult night is behind us," the mayor said as he thanked emergency services for their efforts. Full damage assessments are ongoing.