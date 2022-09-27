A 10-year-old Gelvandale boy was mauled to death this afternoon by the family's two pit bulls at his house in Antia Drive.According to Col. Priscilla Naidu, police spokesperson, it is alleged that at about 13:15, police were alerted to the incident and on arrival shot both dogs inside the house."It is further alleged that Storm Nuku (deceased) and two other children were in the house with the dogs. At this stage, it is unclear what had happened when the two dogs turned on the boy. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Naidu said.Police were forced to shoot and kill both dogs."An inquest docket will be opened for further investigation."