Texas Department of Public Safety officials interdicted an aviation-based human smuggling attempt at an airport in the border city of McAllen. The DPS special agent foundTexas DPS officials in McAllen received a tip about three vehicles dropping off a group of suspected migrants at McCreery Aviation Company at the local airport.A ramp check led to a search of the aircraft where the special agent foundDPS contacted Border Patrol agents who identified the 19 as illegal immigrants from Central America. The group included 12 males and seven females, officials stated.The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations are continuing the investigation into the failed human smuggling incident at the Texas airport.Elsewhere in theTexas DPS and National Guard soldiers working under Operation Lone Star assisted Border Patrol agents in apprehending another group of migrants.Teamwork between the federal and state law enforcement agencies led to the apprehension of 14 migrants who attempted to hide in the brush.