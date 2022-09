"Detectives contacted the suspect, Michael Martin, at his home on the 2600 block of E. Andrews Ave. in Fresno. They arrested him after executing a search warrant and finding more than a thousand DVDs containing videos of children being raped. Additionally, detectives seized electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos.



Detectives consider this to be one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation."

This story, while HUGE all by itself, is even bigger when considering what else is going on today. First of all, let's start with the story itself. Michael Wayne Martin was arrested with what the Fresno County Sheriff's office called an "astonishing amount of child pornography." According to a May 2021 media relations post to their website,Martin is now 57 and was just sentenced to 180 days in jail, in addition to two years of formal probation and registry as a sex offender under California Law.Let me repeat that-Child pornography is NOT a victimless crime, even if THIS man did not himself abuse a child. Every single child who appears in every second of the child pornography he possessed was victimized, likely numerous times, in order to produce that pornography. It is absolutely disgusting and horrifying.But what makes this so much worse is that today, an organization called Gays Against Groomers, has been in the media following their accounts being permanent banned by Venmo, PayPal, and Google . You see, Gays Against Groomers recently filed for non-profit status, which means they can receive tax-free donations from supporters. But woke companies like Venmo, PayPal, and Google don't want Gays Against Groomers to have any support, either financial or social, because Gays Against Groomers' whole goal is to combat the "sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization" of children today. And this has somehow received them the label of "anti-trans," and is a social sin sufficient to warrant a targeted attack by Big Tech to shut them down.Basically, I'm telling you to look at what the social priorities are.But monsters like Michael Wayne Martin, who possessed more than 1,000 DVDs of children being raped, which means that more than 1,000 children WERE ACTUALLY RAPED for his perverse pleasure (assuming only one child per DVD...) are basically given a slap on the wrist by a "progressive" California judge.Our children NEED to be protected not only from monsters like Martin, but from the monsters who value monsters like Martin more than our children. It's disgusting.