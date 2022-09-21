The fire's cause is still unknown, but sources told Reuters:
"Leaking fumes from a crude unit may have caused the ignition in another unit at the facility. Workers finished a maintenance turnaround at the facility in recent weeks and the plant had resumed operating."The refinery processes up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil daily, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products.
There's no word if the refinery will spark fuel shortages across the Midwest.
* * *
The BP-Husky Toledo refinery in Oregon, Ohio, was rocked by an "explosion" around 1830 local time, according to local news WTOL, citing witnesses. Videos posted on social media show the fire at the BP refinery.
WTOL learned at least two people were severely burned. The cause of the fire remains yet to be determined.
Chris Howard was waiting to hear from his father who works at the plant Tuesday night. He received a phone call around 7 p.m. from a friend who works security at the refinery."On a daily basis the refinery can produce 3.8 million gallons of gasoline, 1.3 million gallons of diesel fuel and 600,000 gallons of jet fuel."
"He said it was like some sort of explosion," Howard said. "He told me there was just a big rumble at the refinery, lots of fire everywhere. He said it's the worst he's seen. Lots of people injured." -- WTOL
Comment: Videos posted on social media show the fire at the BP refinery: