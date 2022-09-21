© REUTERS



Spooked by an energy shortage last autumn

Inefficiencies

China has stepped up spending on coal in the face of extreme weather, a domestic energy crunch and rising global fuel prices - raising concerns Beijing's policies may hinder the fight against climate change.The country is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving global warming, and President Xi Jinping has vowed to reduce coal use from 2026 as part of a broad set of climate promises.Beijing has committed to peaking its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.Overall carbon emissions in China have fallen for 4 consecutive quarters on the back of an economic slowdown, research reported by climate monitor Carbon Brief showed in early September.But at the same time, slowing growth has led authorities to rely on smokestack industries in an effort to boost the economy.The push to shore up coal power - which still makes up most of China's energy supply - has alarmed analysts who warn that it will make an eventual transition to a renewables-dominated energy mix more difficult.In just the first quarter of 2022, regulators endorsed the equivalent of half the entire coal-fired power plant capacity approved in 2021, according to Greenpeace.Authorities have alsoThe independent Climate Action Tracker warns that even the "most binding" climate targets laid out by Beijing would be in line with global warming of between 3 and 4 degrees Celsius before the end of the century - well above the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C.To meet that goal, it said, China would "need to reduce emissions as early as possible and well before 2030" - as well as "decrease coal and other fossil fuel consumption at a much faster rate than currently planned"., energy researcher Lauri Myllyvirta wrote in a Carbon Brief report.China has made real progress in building up renewable energy capacity., according to San Francisco-based non-governmental organisation Global Energy Monitor (GEM).But, giving local authorities a sense of security.Yet, building more coal facilities means less focus on fixing problems with the grid, Myllyvirta said, warning plant owners would be motivated to "slow down the transition as they will have an interest in making use of their brand-new assets".At the same time,, in this politically crucial year for Xi", Byford Tsang, senior policy adviser at climate think-tank E3G, told AFP.President Xi is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in power at a major Communist Party meeting next month.Tsang said skyrocketing international energy prices driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine also pushed BeijingExpanding coal capacity as a quick fix, however, goes against "immediate annual cuts in coal use that the UN and leading research organisations have called for", GEM analysts said.GEM said all of China's proposed new mines could together emit as much as 6 million tonnes of the greenhouse gas methane each year once operational. That is roughly equivalent to the annual methane emissions of Austria, according to World Bank data."The more coal China builds now, the harder it becomes to finance and deliver renewable energy projects later," said Wu Jinghan, climate and energy project leader for Greenpeace East Asia."The longer we wait to transition, the steeper the transition pathway becomes," Wu said. "That means more disruptive and higher risk, financially and environmentally." AFP