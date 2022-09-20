PIT BULL ATTACK
An 89-year-old grandmother died after she and her grandson, who ran for help, were attacked by dogs in Golden, Colorado, officials said.

The woman died of her injuries on Sunday, Sept. 18, Emily Gedeon, the city's communications and community engagement manager, confirmed in an email to McClatchy News.

She said there was no update available on the condition of the boy. During the attack on Sept. 14, the 12-year-old boy ran to a neighbor's home for help, McClatchy News previously reported.

Responding officers found a trail of blood leading into a home and also found two dogs attacking the woman in the backyard.

Police resorted to using "tasers and less lethal shotguns" to try to free the woman from the dogs after verbal commands were unsuccessful, according to a news release. Once more officers arrived, they were able to rescue the woman.