Heat and dryness gripped much of the continent throughout summer, in what may be its worst drought in at least 500 years. That's been particularly brutal for farmers, who are already dipping into winter forage reserves to feed cattle as pastures wither and who face shrinking output of everything from potatoes to sugar.
"No region is spared from the drop in yield," the French ministry said of corn.
French Corn Crunch
Fields in Germany and Romania, other key EU producers, also suffered from drought. Plus, producers are grappling with spiraling costs of fertilizer and gas, which is used to dry crops like corn after they're harvested.
French corn futures were little changed near the highest in almost three weeks on Tuesday.