© REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo



French Corn Crunch

French farmers are collecting their smallest corn crop in more than three decades, highlighting the massive toll that summer drought has wrought on Europe's food supplies.Heat and dryness gripped much of the continent throughout summer, in"No region is spared from the drop in yield," the French ministry said of corn.The smaller crops threaten to keep food prices high. Consumerin the European Union and even more in the UK. The bloc is importing corn from nations like Ukraine to help ease the shortfall, although sales from the war-torn country are expected to fall by half versus the prior season.French corn futures were little changed near the highest in almost three weeks on Tuesday.