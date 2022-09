Attorney and TikToker @TrialByPreston revealed in a video that the Good Information Foundation attempted to pay him $400 to spread unsubstantiated rumours and misinformation about January 6 President Trump , and his 2020 presidential campaign.Moore emphasized that he's not a Trump supporter to "give a little bit of context," and noted that he's an attorney who posts legal news on TikTok. Other videos on his channel include discussions of the special master that was appointed to review documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, on the Parkland school shooter, on the Constitution, or other matters."I said 'sure, why not,' I'll learn some more," he said. He learned that the Good Information Foundation would pay him $400 to make a post on his page and share it to Instagram, and that there were specific bullet points that they'd like him to hit to earn that fee.The Good Information Foundation allegedly sent him "Important Notes" as to what to say in the video."Show voter agency, turn the anger into defense."The correspondence asked additionally for "key messaging," including to "Remind your followers about the images and scenes from the January 6th insurrection." The Good Information Foundation gave an example of what should be said as regards this, suggesting"And most importantly," Moore said, the Good Information Foundation said that he "must channel all of this on to the manipulation of voter agencies so that I could turn their anger around this event into defiance that would make people more likely to vote in midterms."The Good Information Foundation didn't answer that question, instead saying that he didn't have to say that if he didn't want to."Let me know if you are interested and the rate works for you," the contact wrote to Moore.For his part, Moore was not interested. He noted that "They boast on their homepage that good information is the lifeblood of a democracy.""The Good Information Foundation will build a network of local freelance editors, reporters, content producers and community organizers," they write, "committed to producing and distributing, value-driven news and content to the communities in which they live. The Good Information Foundation will compensate them to publish their original reporting online and offer the content free of charge to any global, national, state or local news organizations looking to bolster their reporting capacity and coverage within those communities and geographies."Additionally, they claim as their mission that they intend "to increase the flow of good, factual information online to counter and rebut the spread of misinformation and disinformation. We do this by creating, incubating, funding and lifting up, voices, programs and initiatives that can be quickly developed, tested and deployed at scale. We are on offense against disinformation."Despite the communication sent to Moore about spreading unsubstantiated misinformation — for a fee — the Good Information Foundation states they they "Develop and deliver factual, relevant and local information to specific populations who live in news deserts, are under-reached by trusted news organizations, and who are vulnerable to being reached with bad information; Develop training programs and curriculum for young journalists, content creators and organizers committed to building a better internet and fact-based media ecosystem; Produce new research, case studies and thought leadership that identify, measure and elevate new solutions to countering and diluting the effects of disinformation on vulnerable communities."Develop civic education, training and communication programs that help increase informed civic participation among lower-voting and non-voting communities."Provide direct support to mission-aligned organizations and individuals working at the forefront of the information crisis to scale tested efforts to increase the flow of good information online." They continue to say that they are "committed to restoring social trust and strengthening democracy by investing in solutions that counter disinformation and increase the flow of good information online."