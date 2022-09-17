© CNA

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern Taitung County at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, according to data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).There were reports of objects falling from store shelves in Taitung, Kaohsiung's metro system was temporarily suspended and there were at least five aftershocks.The epicenter of the temblor was located about 35.8 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall,the bureau's Seismology Center said.The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, reached a 6 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in Taitung's Chishang Township, indicating intense shaking of buildings and movements of unsecured objects indoors.An intensity of 5 was recorded in Hualien's Fuli Township, Taitung City and Kaohsiung's Nanzih District, while an intensity of 4 was recorded in parts of Kaohsiung, Tainan and Chiayi cities and Pingtung, Chiayi, Yunlin and Hualien countiesCoastal areas in eastern Taiwan experienced intensity levels of 3 to 4, the bureau said.The quake was also felt in New Taipei with a recorded intensity of 3, and in Taipei with an intensity of 2.