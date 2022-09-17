Crews blocked off the road to repair the several-feet deep hole.

Drivers in Dallas, Texas faced detours after a large sinkhole opened up in the Pleasant Grove area on Thursday.

According to reports, a female driver fell into the hole but escaped without serious injury.

The sinkhole was reportedly caused by a damaged wastewater manhole and appeared in the centre lane of the Lake June road. It is reported to be several feet long.