The waterspouts or marines tornadoes off Mallorca today.

The waterspouts or marines tornadoes off Mallorca today.
The storms which have hit various parts of Mallorca today created four impressive waterspouts or marine tornadoes off Santanyí and all in a matter of five minutes, just like the flash storms and flooding which have hit interior parts of the island like Inca and will continues into Saturday with isolated hail storms forecast as temperatures drop.

A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex (usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud) that occurs over a body of water.

Some are connected to a cumulus congestus cloud, some to a cumuliform cloud and some to a cumulonimbus cloud.