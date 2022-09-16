© Yasin AKGUL / AFP

The sanctions the West has imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict stand in the way of the grain deal that was supposed to allow Moscow to export food products and fertilizers, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.According to Nebenzia, about 300,000 tons of Russian fertilizer to the tune of "tens of millions of dollars" have been stuck in European ports due to the sanctions.The diplomat also accused EU officials of hypocrisy, saying, Brussels prohibits European carriers from transporting Russian fertilizers to Africa, Asia or Latin America, but allows deliveries to EU countries.The envoy added that almost half of all Ukrainian grain shipments go to high-income countries, while only six out of 136 vessels carrying just over 250 thousand tons of cargo went to the poorest countries suffering from a food crisis.Wheat deliveries from Ukraine, a major producer, were disrupted after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in late February. The two sides traded accusations over who was responsible for the stoppage of cargo traffic out of the Ukrainian ports.Since August 1, when shipments resumed, however, more than three million tons of grain and other foodstuffs have left Ukrainian ports as part of the agreement, according to the UN.