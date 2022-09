© Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg



"Musk had 'unrestricted' personal use of his Tesla email account, that 'no one' at Tesla can access those emails without Musk's consent or 'to the extent legally necessary,' and that 'nobody' at SpaceX can access his email account without Musk's express consent. These additional facts make Musk's expectation of privacy objectively reasonable. Twitter's motion is denied."

"A cynic might doubt that Musk-specific policies exist at SpaceX and Tesla. ... Still, to this jurist, the evidence rings true. The court has little doubt that neither SpaceX nor Tesla view him as on par with other employees, that he has the power to direct operational decisions, and that nobody at either company would access his information without first obtaining his approval."

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will not have to surrender his corporate emails amid a legal battle with Twitter, the judge overseeing the case decided on Tuesday.Twitter is currently battling Musk in court over his attempt to cancel a previous offer to buy the social media platform for $44 billion.Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick denied on the grounds thatMcCormick, based on affidavits from lawyers and information technology professionals at the two companies, remarked:Email policies at SpaceX and Tesla, however, make clear thataccording to McCormick. The rule that applies to Musk, therefore, appears to be an exception.McCormick continued.:Musk's desire to cancel the merger occurs as he claims thatwith a lower number of monetizable daily active users potentially justifying a lower valuation.Twitter attorneys contested Musk's rationale for passing on the deal by producing text messages he sent to Michael Grimes, an executive at investment bank Morgan Stanley, indicating that he was concerned about macroeconomic conditions stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A trial to determine the status of the acquisition is scheduled for October 17.who remains the company's largest shareholder through hisBeyond large asset management companies such as Vanguard and BlackRock, billionaire Saudi Arabian investor Alwaleed bin Talal and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are also among the largest shareholders, with 3.9% and 2.4% stakes, respectively.In another victory for Musk's legal team, McCormick granted attorneys representing Muskwho claimed in a recent whistleblower report that his colleagues did not have the resources or motivation necessary to determine the number of fake accounts on the platform.Zatko told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday thatHe claimed that every engineer at the firmthrough their access to internal production systems."If they wanted to root around in the data and find it, they could, and some have," Zatko alleged.