Typhoon Muifa slams Ishigaki, Japan
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 17:13 UTC
Typhoon Muifa is bringing torrential rain, flooding and extreme winds to the southwest islands of Okinawa Prefecture as it moves slowly in that direction. Ishigaki Island is in the path of a powerful typhoon, which has already covered the majority of the Sakishima Islands.
Very few beings really seek knowledge in this world - few really ask. On the contrary, they try to wring from the unknown the answers they have already shaped in their own minds - justifications, confirmations, forms of consolation without which they can't go on. To really ask is to open the door to a whirlwind. The answer may annihilate the question and the questioner.
"Department of defense equity" - the Chinese and Russians will shit their pants - with laughter.
Diversity is divisive and it sucks. Imagine what it would be like to live in a country that treasures it's culture and history.....
The heat is only fixing to get warmer in many places but in germany the heat is gonna be in short supply and so then the germans will have to do...
I'm worried about the consequences of Ukraine regaining any territory as I expect many residents in those areas will suffer greatly at the hands...
I guess the Bagpiper to the Sovereign will also be looking for a new job (not sure if she had a different one for each castle, probably didn't and...