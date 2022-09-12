At the present, there are 49 volcanoes which are actively erupting. In the last week, a new volcanic eruption began within the Kuril island chain at the Alaid volcano which has a history of highly explosive eruptions. Meanwhile in Iceland, an intense series of earthquake swarms rocked the north of the country, which some people thought had a magmatic signature. And, in New Zealand, the alert level of the White Island volcano was raised in response to a change in sensor readings.