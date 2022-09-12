More information: Evelyn T. Todd et al, The genomic history and global expansion of domestic donkeys, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abo3503. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo3503 Journal information: Science

Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied.But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensiveThe paper, published in the journal Science, was the result of an international collaboration led by Evelyn Todd at the Centre for Anthropobiology and Genomics of Toulouse, France.the team wrote.The donkey DNA study included three jennies (females) and six jacks (males) from an ancient Roman site in France who were closely interbred.The authorsDonkeys were vital to the development of ancient societies and remain important in middle and lower income countries, but lost their status and utility in modern industrial societies, perhaps explaining why they were neglected by science.