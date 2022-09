"[The much-touted Kherson counteroffensive] was a big special disinformation operation. [Russia] thought [the planned counteroffensive] would be in the south and moved their equipment. Then, instead of the south, the offensive happened where they least expected (in Kharkov), and this caused them to panic and flee. Meanwhile [our] guys in Kharkiv were given the best of western weapons, mostly American."

The dust has started to settle after, especially after former national security adviser turned press officer for the Bohun brigade of Ukraine's special forces Taras Berezovets bragged about how his side psyched its opponents out ahead of this operation. According to him in comments that were reported by The Guardian That British outlet also quoted an unnamed military source who claimed thatThe present piece will therefore attempt to interpret Russia's intelligence shortcomings ahead of the Kharkov counteroffensive.Before proceeding, the reader is requested to review the author's prior analyses on this topic:After doing so, they'll likely agree that, which succeeded because:* Russia Has Serious Human, Imagery, & Signals Intelligence ShortcomingsThis observation might sound harsh to those readers who sympathize with Russia, but* Its Military Forces Were Curiously Confident Despite Being Blind Around KharkovThe abovementioned point* Kiev Exploited Russia's Inaccurate Perceptions Of Its Opponent's Military CapabilitiesIt compellingly appears in hindsight that, which its opponents exploited.From these points, the following can be surmised about Russian perceptions prior to the latest events:* Russia's Intelligence Shortcomings Were Hidden By Lower-Level Officials From Their Higher-UpsFor as difficult as it may be to believe, the benefit of hindsight imbues objective observers with the confidence to conclude that, which set into motion everything that recently transpired.* Kherson Was Clearly Considered Much More Militarily Significant Than Kharkov* The Strategic Obsession With Odessa Ultimately Doomed Russia's Defense Of KharkovIf the Russian leadership comes to acknowledge any of the above, then the following is to be expected:* A Fast-Moving & Comprehensive Investigation Could Lead To Organizational Shake-UpsThe root cause of Russia's intelligence shortcomings is due to lower-level officials hiding "inconvenient facts" from their superiors, which will likely prompt an investigation into who did what and why (including the reason its counterintelligence didn't detect this) prior to (major?) organizational changes.* Defense Will Probably Be Prioritized Over OffenseUpon realizing that it's basically blind in Ukraine and has been for some time already, Russia will probably prioritize its defenses across the entire front instead of planning prospective offensives since it can't be certain that other counteroffensives aren't presently being prepared.* Moscow Might Temper Its Maximalist Objectives Or Plot Pathways For Restoring Their ViabilityTwo military-strategic scenarios are most likely considering the preceding points: 1) Russia will focus on securing its existing gains and consider them the most that it'll realistically attain in the conflict; or 2) it'll plan its own counteroffensives in order to restore the viability of its maximalist objectives (e.g. Odessa).