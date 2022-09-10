Three people died from a lightning strike in Dhamaran Tongibari upazila in Munshiganj on Saturday noon.Another one is in critical condition, officials confirmed.The deceased were identified as Robiul Hasan Sulov 16, and his cousins Sanjida Akter 9, and Tamim 12.During the madrasha vacation, Sanjida and Tamim were visiting their Uncle Momin Ali's house at Dhamaran, Tongibari upazila in Munshiganj.Their family and Police said four children, including Rabiul, Sanjida and Tamim went to a lake in front of their house to pick water lilies.Later, locals took them to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital, where the doctor declared three of them dead. The other one is undergoing treatment in serious condition.Tongibari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Molla Rajib khan said bodies were sent to the Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue.