Hurricane Kay caused flash floods in Baja California Sur, Mexico on September 8th 2022.155km/h winds hit western coast, causing tidal surges.Heavy rain cause flooding in residential areas, including Mulegé.Homes were flooded, destroying possessions, and road flooded.Warning remain in place as the hurricane continues it's path.The hurricane will pass near the coast of San Diego, California, USA on September 9th, causing further disruption.