Two foreign holidaymakers have died in a lightning strike at the same beach in Majorca.The drama occurred during a storm in the area and led to the popular beach, famed for its white sand and crystalline waters, being evacuated briefly to avoid a further tragedy.'We began to try to revive the other man while a fierce electrical storm was raging above us and fearing for our lives as well.'The two people who lost their lives, a Swiss man aged 65 and a German aged 51, are not thought to have been part of the same group although they were close by each other.Their bodies were shielded using sun loungers and parasols while police and other emergency responders waited for court officials to arrive and approve their removal.There were no reports of any other casualties and it was not immediately clear if any British tourists were on the beach at the time.Local police and Civil Guard helped clear the beach briefly after today's 3.30pm tragedy.The drama happened just nine days after a 20-month-old girl was killed by a huge hail stone around four inches in diameter and more than 70 others injured by falling ice in and around the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l'Emporda.Most of those hurt suffered head wounds, cuts and broken bones.Tourists travelling to Spain were warned last month they could be caught up in rare Mediterranean hurricanes.