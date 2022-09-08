Nine farmers have been killed in Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj district after they were struck by lightning.The deceased were known as Mokam Hossain, 55, Monnaf Hossain, 20, Shamsher Ali, 52, Shaheen, 32, Aktar Hossain, 65, Abdus Kuddus, 60, Shah Alam, 42, Ritu Khatun, 14, another one remained unidentified.The incident occurred around 5:00 pm on Thursday (September 8) in Panchakashi Union's Matikora area.Panchakashi Union Parishad Chairman Tawhidul Islam Firoz said,Ullapara Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazrul Islam confirming the.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Uzzal Hossain said, we have visited the spot. The family of each deceased victim killed in the incident is provided a maximum of Tk 25,000 as compensation.