The two southern French departments faced torrential rain yesterday leading to flash floods in places - they remain on storm alert today

The southern French departments of Hérault and Gard faced heavy rains yesterday (September 6) where over 150mm of rain fell in just a couple of hours in some parts.

This led to flooding in places, notably Saint-Gély-du-Fesc (Hérault), just north of Montpellier.

Both Hérault and Gard were briefly placed on red alert for rains and flooding yesterday by Météo-France, the highest alert level.