"I don't remember seeing a Labor Day weekend with so few people out on the street. The fear element is so real and so horrible that our children are locked into houses."

More than 50 people were shot across the city of Chicago over the Labor Day weekend, and as families mourn the victims of those shootings, others are also feeling the heartache that gun violence has wrought.One such shooting occurred in the 8600 block of South Kingston at approximately 6:47 p.m. Sunday. In that incident,Their story is all too familiar toof the South Chicago Christian Center, who knew the victims. "I came by like a half hour before," he said. "I got home, heard the shots, and came right back over."identified as Jason Mundo by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office,and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he too succumbed to his injuries.Two other victims, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, were taken to area hospitals in fair condition after the shooting."It's terrible. I know all four of these young men very well. They were with me every day," Kennington said.The pastor said that the four young men were neighbors for years, and he spent most of Monday with the grieving families of those impacted by the shooting."It was just a difficult morning and afternoon for me, and much more difficult for them," he said.Father Michael Pfleger said.Pfleger, a noted anti-violence activist, says that communities need to come together to help reach young people early in life, to give them options that will get them away from the cycle of violence that has claimed far too many lives in the city."We've got to say, 'how do we wrap our arms around our children?' We've let our children go," he said.Kennington echoed those sentiments."Just encourage these kids," he said. "They're longing to better themselves and get in a better situation and they're surrounded by a lot of trouble sometimes, which is unfortunate."Chicago Police Supt. David Brown will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the city's handling of gun violence this weekend.