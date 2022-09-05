mmmm
A lightning strike killed two in Kanchanpur on Sunday evening.

The Kanchanpur District Police Office informs that 22-year-old Deepak Rana and his wife Mantara Rana, 20, residents of Shantipur, Krishnapur municipality-7, died after the two got struck by lightning as they were returning home from a nearby river where they were fishing.

The two were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, informs DSP Chakra Bahadur Shah.

Their body has been taken to Seti Zonal Hospital for postmortem.