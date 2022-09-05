Earth Changes
Lightning strike kills 2 in Kanchanpurm, Nepal
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 17:31 UTC
The Kanchanpur District Police Office informs that 22-year-old Deepak Rana and his wife Mantara Rana, 20, residents of Shantipur, Krishnapur municipality-7, died after the two got struck by lightning as they were returning home from a nearby river where they were fishing.
The two were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, informs DSP Chakra Bahadur Shah.
Their body has been taken to Seti Zonal Hospital for postmortem.
Lightning strike kills 2 in Kanchanpurm, Nepal
See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.
