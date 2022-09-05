Flood damages in Plovdiv Province Bulgaria
© Fire Department Plovdiv
Flood damages in Plovdiv Province Bulgaria September 2022.
Hundreds of people have evacuated their homes after damaging floods swept through villages in central Bulgaria.

Torrential rain from 02 September 2022 caused rivers and streams to overflow flooding several villages in Plovdiv Province including Bogdan, Rozino, Karavelovo, Stoletovo, Pesnopoi and Trilistnik.



The flooding was reportedly 1.5 to 2 metres deep in some areas. Local media reported the entire village of Bogdan was under water at one point after an embankment along the Stryama River failed. At least 200 homes across the province have been damaged or destroyed. Damage to infrastructure left the area without electricity and drinking water. Bridges and roads were also destroyed leaving some villages isolated.

Military helicopters were used to deliver relief supplies and carry out the rescue of around 6 people. A further 40 or more people were rescued by boat. As of 05 September, a total of around 500 people had moved from their homes to safer locations.

Teams from military, the fire departments of various regions, local authorities and volunteers have embarked on a massive clean-up operation.