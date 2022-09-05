© Fire Department Plovdiv



Hundreds of people have evacuated their homes after damaging floods swept through villages in central Bulgaria.Torrential rain from 02 September 2022 caused rivers and streams to overflow flooding several villages in Plovdiv Province including Bogdan, Rozino, Karavelovo, Stoletovo, Pesnopoi and Trilistnik.Local media reported the entire village of Bogdan was under water at one point after an embankment along the Stryama River failed. At least 200 homes across the province have been damaged or destroyed.Military helicopters were used to deliver relief supplies and carry out the rescue of around 6 people. A further 40 or more people were rescued by boat. As of 05 September, a total of around 500 people had moved from their homes to safer locations.Teams from military, the fire departments of various regions, local authorities and volunteers have embarked on a massive clean-up operation.