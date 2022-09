© Shutterstock



It's a coherent movement, with the DNA moving as a group over a short distance.

A multidisciplinary team of Indiana UniversityTheir findings were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.DNA damage happens naturally in human body and most of the damage can be repaired by the cell itself. However, unsuccessful repair could lead to cancer.said Jing Liu, an assistant professor of physics in the School of Science at IUPUI. "In yeast, past research shows that DNA damage promotes chromatin motion, and the high mobility of it also facilitates the DNA repair. However, in human cells this relationship is more complicated."These findings indicate that chromatin motion is under tight control when DNA is damaged. This is important to prevent the damaged DNA from harmful contact and to improve the accuracy and efficacy of DNA repair, Liu said."Our findings reveal a fundamental role of the chromatin motion in DNA damage response and DNA repair," Liu said. "Practically, we can use these findings as the metrics for the drug response of many different drugs used to treat cancer. We can test different drugs to see if the chromatin motion can be modified to enhance DNA repair."In order to conduct this research, Liu and his colleagues had to develop the computational tools necessary for analyzing massive amounts of data. With data sizes as large as a terabyte in some cases, Liu and his colleagues worked with IU's University Information Technology Services to establish the Scalable Data Archive of highly dynamic cell images, which centralizes data storage, data transfer, and data processing.In the future, the researchers hope to study single DNA molecules and how they are moving, and how individual and group dynamics differ and change in response to DNA damage. They'd also like to learn more about DNA movement in specific genes that are known to be more vulnerable to DNA damage. Materials provided by Indiana University . Original written by Amanda Chambliss. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.