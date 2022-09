© Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images



According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), US forces established a third military base in Syria on 3 September.The new US military base was set up in Naqara village, just three kilometers from Qamishli in the northeastern province of Hasakah.The US has two more bases, one of them located in Himo village and another one in the Tel Fares area near the Qamishli airport.of fossil fuels.The Syrian government has accused the United States of stealing the country's natural resources,Washington has intensified its oil looting operation in Syria in the wake of its own severe energy crisis , which was exacerbated by sanctions imposed on Russia's energy sector.Earlier this month, the Syrian Oil Ministry released a statement saying that the US army plunders "66,000 barrels of oil every single day," amounting to around 83 percent of Syria's daily oil production.However, fossil fuels like oil and gas are not enough. The US, according to the World Food Programme Despite eye-witnesses reporting the arrival of ambulances, the occupation army now claims the explosions were a result of military drills by coalition forces.