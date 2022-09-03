The press service of the Admiralty Shipyards of Russia announced that the Arktika ship was launched on its first voyage after the state flag was hoisted on it.The service said in a statement: "On September 1, the marine research vessel and the icebreaker (Arktika) set off on their first voyage after raising the national flag on it.", which will be carried out under the supervision of the Russian Institute of Arctic and Antarctic Research.For his part, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, Igor Chumakov, thanked everyone who contributed to the development of this ship, and said: "This event will leave its mark on the history of the Russian fleet. First of all,The aforementioned ship passed factory tests in the Gulf of Finland, and these experiments began on May 21, during which experts tested the kinetic capabilities of the ship and its maneuverability on the water, as well as tested the working mechanism of the communication, navigation and positioning systems in them, as well as a performance check of its main diesels and the performance of its main systems.This ship is approximately 83 meters long, 8.6 meters wide, displaces 10,000 tons, can travel at a speed of 10 knots and carry a crew of 14 in addition to 48. technicians, scientists and researchers.The ship wasand operating in various climatic conditions.