An NHS hospital trust has come under fire for giving ICU visitors a form telling them that if they are "black, Asian or minority ethnic" they should not visit because they are deemed to be at higher risk of COVID-19.The "patient visitation disclaimer" from Wye Valley NHS Trust (depicted below) also tells the over-65s, pregnant women, diabetics and obese people, among a list of 11 categories, that they are "discouraged from visiting" for safety reasons. It informs the visitor he or she has "chosen to visit a loved one in hospital during a global pandemic", as though that is something blameable for which he or she should feel ashamed.Visitors are expected to sign this acknowledgement that they are not welcome along with a pledge to follow all directions of hospital staff as regards masks and personal protective equipment "in order ensure [sic] maximum safety to [sic] everyone".While the disclaimer appears to be specifically for visitors to COVID-19 patients, the person who had been given it ahead of visiting a friend and sent it to the Daily Sceptic was visiting someoneWill the NHS ever move on from the pandemic or is this to be a permanent state of affairs?