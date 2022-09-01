Hungary signed a contract with Gazprom for the supply of additional 5.8 mln cubic meters of gas per day from September 1, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto announced on Wednesday."An agreement has been reached for September and October. From September 1, Gazprom will supply volumes of natural gas to Hungaryhe said in a video message posted on social network.Szijjarto specified that in August, additional deliveries of Russian gas to Hungary amounted to 2.5 mln cubic meters per day. "Now we have reached an agreement with Gazprom and signed a contract that the maximum additionalwill amount to 5.8 mln cubic meters per day," the minister said.He emphasized that the Hungarian economy continues to rely on Russian gas. The Hungarian government declared its intention to purchase an additional 700 mln cubic meters of Russian gas in July.and can be reviewed 10 years after the start of implementation.