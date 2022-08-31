Earth Changes
Toddler dies after being struck by 4 inch hailstone during freak storm in Spain
James Hockaday and Gerard Couzens
Metro (UK)
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 10:12 UTC
Stones the size of tennis balls were crashing down and smashing people's windshields around the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l'Emporda yesterday.
A 20-month-old girl was rushed to Josep Trueta Hospital in the city of Girona but died hours later. A woman remained in the same hospital today due to injuries she suffered in the devastating hailstorm.
Most of the other 28 people who needed medical treatment are said to have suffered head injuries, or cuts from the ice that needed stitches, as well as broken bones.
Catalan weather chiefs said the hailstones that fell in the area were the largest in 20 years. The nationality of the toddler who died, and where she was when she was hit, is not yet known.
The record for the largest hailstone is one that fell in Vivian, South Dakota in 2010 - weighing around 878 grams and measuring nearly eight inches in diameter.
Tourists travelling to Spain were warned earlier this month they could be caught up in rare Mediterranean hurricanes.
The West, like all empires in history, must face its defeat. And all empires fail because they fight for the one thing that is an illusion –...
Media personality and parasite shill, Joe Rogan said vote, yes vote. That’s right keep participating in the system that has worked out so well for...
Cryptic 4,000-year-old writing system MAY finally be deciphered That one word told me I don't have to wast my time and read that ....
Vegans hate children. The vegan influencers and community is very open about that. This one is legend : [Link] Instead they recommend...
In some unrelated news, it seems Gorbachev has passed away yesterday. [Link] He was not really loved in Russia, to put it mildly. Most Russians...