A toddler has died after being hit by a huge hailstone during a storm in northern Spain which left 30 people injured.Catalan weather chiefs said the hailstones that fell in the area were the largest in 20 years. The nationality of the toddler who died, and where she was when she was hit, is not yet known.The deadliest-known hailstorm in history lashed the Indian city of Moradabad in 1888 - killing nearly 250 people with hail the size of oranges.The record for the largest hailstone is one that fell in Vivian, South Dakota in 2010 - weighing around 878 grams and measuring nearly eight inches in diameter.Tourists travelling to Spain were warned earlier this month they could be caught up in rare Mediterranean hurricanes.