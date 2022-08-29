The man found dead on a sidewalk in the capital over the weekend may have been attacked by dogs, according to police.Officers found a man believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s lying on the sidewalk on the southern side of Palm Tree Avenue around 4:00 am on Saturday.Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: "Police are actively investigating and encouraging members of the public who have overly aggressive or uncontrollable dogs that they cannot restrain in aggressive situations or circumstances, consistently bark, are always agitated, fight, create disturbances with other animals, or try to attack people, to ensure their yards are properly secured and enclosed to prevent their animals escaping.