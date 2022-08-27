A man was mauled to death by dogs in Channelview on Friday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Investigators said a person driving home from work at about 1:45 a.m. spotted a man lying on the road in the 15700 block of Garlang Street.First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.Deputies said they believe the victim was riding his bicycle when dogs attacked him.According to investigators, there were no witnesses at the time of the dog attack."This area is known for having lots of dogs. I haven't seen any recent reports, but it is known to have stray dogs in the area," HCSO Homicide Detective Wallace Wyatt said.It is unclear where the dogs came from and no animals were found near the scene, according to Wyatt.The area is largely commercial, but residents and business owners said they weren't completely shocked to learn someone died as a result of a dog attack."I've had little scares (with dogs)," said a woman who wished to remain unidentified. "Dogs have charged at me, but I'll step back."Another man in the area said he was attacked by pit bulls, and only survived because a friend was around to intervene.