Flood rescue in Alaminos City, Pangasinan after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ma-On (Florita), 24 August 2022
© Philippine Coast Guard
Flood rescue in Alaminos City, Pangasinan after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ma-On (Florita), 24 August 2022
Tropical Storm Ma-On (known as Florita in the Philippines) made landfall in the province of Isabela, Cagayan Valley region in the Philippines on 23 August 2022, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

As of 26 August, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in the Philippines confirmed one person drowned in Camarines Sur. Two people died as a result of wind damage and falling trees in Cagayan (1) and Cordillera (1).

Wind gusts of 150 km/h were reported in the province of Isabela. In a 24 hour period to late 23 August, Laoag, capital of the province of Ilocos Norte recorded 169 mm of rain and Tuguegarao, capital of the province of Cagayan, recorded 178 mm. The town of Tanay in Rizal Province recorded 95.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to 24 August.



NDRRMC reported around 60 incidents of flooding or landslides across the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Rizal, Albay and Camarines Sur. Three houses were destroyed and 30 damaged. The storm also damaged roads, bridges, crops and power infrastructure. Over 40 cities or municipalities experienced power outages.

As of 26 August, 71,468 people had been affected by the storm and 4,330 had evacuated to 37 evacuation centres.

Tropical Storm Ma-On has since moved away from the Philippines and was heading towards China. However thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected in areas of the northern Philippines until at least 27 August.