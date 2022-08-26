A teenage girl died when a pet dog attacked and injured her in her house in Kahka village here on Thursday, family and hospital sources said.They said that Rozina Bibi, 13, had come from Abbottabad to live with her maternal grandparents in Kahka.On Thursday morning she was sitting in the courtyard of the home when a pet dog of her maternal grandfather Abdul Majeed attacked and injured her critically.As the dog had bitten her in the neck and other parts of body she bled profusely and did not survive despite shifting to a hospital.The fleeing dog also injured a boy. Later, the villagers shot and killed the dog.The family and area people believe that the sudden attack by a pet dog indicated that it had become rabid.Meanwhile, a minor boy was found dead in a well in Simla Naigar village, local police said on Thursday.Police quoted Shakir, a resident of Goliya Maira village, as saying that his son Ahmed Shakir, 9, had come to live with his maternal uncle in Simla Naigar. On Thursday afternoon, he was playing outside the home when he went missing.Later, the villagers found his body in an open well near the house of his uncle.