A total of 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a single day in Yemen from lightning strikes, local media reported Sunday.The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that seven people died and eight others were injured as a result of lightning strikes in various parts of Hajjah province.The September Net website reported that six Yemeni women lost their lives and 13 others were injured when lightning struck during a funeral service in Amran province.On Aug. 12, the UN announced that 77 people were killed due to heavy rains and floods in Yemen.