Officials in Odisha, eastern India report thatFlooding began after a period of heavy rain from around 13 August 2022.According to the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, the average rainfall in the state from 01 to 18 August is 325 mm, where the monthly average is 356 mm.Odisha Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena, reported on 17 August that flooding had affected 467,000 people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts. Over 60,000 people were displaced and had moved to safer areas. Teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) carried out rescues in several areas including in Angul and Boudh districts. Flooding was also reported in areas of Bhadrak, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Kendrapara, Puri and Cuttack districts.The Special Relief Commissioner added that flood gates had been opened on the Hirakud dam. India's Central Water Commission reported the Bhargavi river in Khordha and Puri districts had reached record high levels.