A Florida woman was killed by lightning Thursday as she was in a park waiting for her child to be released from a nearby school, officials said.Lightning hit a tree near Trotwood Park in Winter Springs around 2:20 p.m., police said in a statement.Another child who was with the woman and a dog were seen by medical professionals and are OK, police said.The group was waiting for a child to be released from a nearby school, Police Capt. Doug Seely said."While they were waiting, a lightning strike came down and energized the area," he told reporters at the scene, according to video from NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando.The name of the victim or her family was not released.Parents frequently gather at the park to meet their children from elementary and middle school after classes are done for the day, WESH reported.There were multiple lighting strikes in Winter Springs, a city of around 38,000 northeast of Orlando, at the time but there were no other injuries, Seminole County fire spokesperson Doreen Overstreet said.