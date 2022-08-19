Earth Changes
Lightning strike kills Florida mother as she waits for child to get out of school
Phil Helsel
NBC News
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:36 UTC
NBC News
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:36 UTC
Lightning hit a tree near Trotwood Park in Winter Springs around 2:20 p.m., police said in a statement.
Another child who was with the woman and a dog were seen by medical professionals and are OK, police said.
The group was waiting for a child to be released from a nearby school, Police Capt. Doug Seely said.
"While they were waiting, a lightning strike came down and energized the area," he told reporters at the scene, according to video from NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando.
The name of the victim or her family was not released.
Parents frequently gather at the park to meet their children from elementary and middle school after classes are done for the day, WESH reported.
There were multiple lighting strikes in Winter Springs, a city of around 38,000 northeast of Orlando, at the time but there were no other injuries, Seminole County fire spokesperson Doreen Overstreet said.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Flooding and landslides cause death and damage in western areas of Cameroon
- 60,000 evacuate floods in Odisha, India - 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Lightning strike kills Florida mother as she waits for child to get out of school
- Brian Stelter OUT at CNN after network cancels 'Reliable Sources'
- Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act "secretly" brought to you by Bill Gates
- Saudi Arabia jails Leeds university student for 34 YEARS because she had a Twitter account and followed dissident activists
- New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as 'extremist' in new ad
- Data shows number of low-income audits could triple as IRS grows
- Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggests
- Flashback: The Peculiar Math That Could Underlie the Laws of Nature
- Most people infected with Omicron weren't even aware they had it
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- War Propaganda About Ukraine Starting to Wear Thin
- Atlantic hurricane season starting earlier - study
- Myanmar will import Russian oil, military says
- Is the US Congress a 'sponsor of terrorism'?
- Best of the Web: Putin says West trying to contain formation of multipolar world by activating old conflicts
- Chinese ambassador to UK warns that Western interference in Taiwan could result in war
- What's behind the surge in America's youth crime?
- Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act "secretly" brought to you by Bill Gates
- War Propaganda About Ukraine Starting to Wear Thin
- Myanmar will import Russian oil, military says
- Is the US Congress a 'sponsor of terrorism'?
- Best of the Web: Putin says West trying to contain formation of multipolar world by activating old conflicts
- Chinese ambassador to UK warns that Western interference in Taiwan could result in war
- Ya think? CDC admits to botched Covid-19 response
- China ramps up gold buying, doubles imports from Switzerland
- Finnish PM responds to drug allegations after wild party videos leaked
- Russia, China and India to hold massive "Vostok" war games in two weeks
- Turkey and Israel restore full diplomatic relations
- Russian MIL accuses US of staging NUCLEAR false flag!
- Why are Lebanon's military judges releasing dozens of Israeli spies?
- De-industrialization in progress? Energy crisis forces EU aluminum plant to shut down
- Deliberate de-industrialization? German green economy minister wants to scrap German industrial model relying on cheap energy
- White House climate science overseer sanctioned and barred by The National Academy of Sciences
- Poland wants Ukraine to admit genocide
- Caitlin Johnstone: Modern US warmongering is scaring Henry Kissinger
- Australia's former PM secretly granted himself FIVE additional ministerial positions during lockdowns
- World order looks different from Moscow, Beijing
- Brian Stelter OUT at CNN after network cancels 'Reliable Sources'
- Saudi Arabia jails Leeds university student for 34 YEARS because she had a Twitter account and followed dissident activists
- New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as 'extremist' in new ad
- Data shows number of low-income audits could triple as IRS grows
- What's behind the surge in America's youth crime?
- Turkish airstrike kills three Syrian soldiers - media
- Putin fears Jewish death curse - ex-Ukrainian official
- Compassion: 9/11 victims' families appeal to US over seized Afghan funds - "belongs to the Afghan people and the Afghan people alone"
- How to go after the Big Science Cartel and actually win
- More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as water levels continue to recede
- Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
- Tomato shortage emerges in drought-stricken Californian as ketchup prices soar
- UCLA creates database to 'track attacks on critical race theory'
- Ukraine issues new ban on Russian language
- Fire at London Bridge forces closure of railway tracks
- Putin advises on tackling alcoholism in Russia - prohibition is not the way
- Former Moscow nightclub king found dead in US
- After initially blaming Palestinians, Israel admits to airstrike that killed 5 children in Gaza
- Border crisis hits home in DC, so Mayor Bowser finally cares
- UK to launch 'emergency alert system', may also include public health and terror attack warnings
- Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
- Infertility and Depopulation: A Diabolical Agenda
- Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun's treasure following discovery, new evidence reveals
- Prehistoric Brits used rare rock crystals to mark burial sites - study
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Flashback: The Peculiar Math That Could Underlie the Laws of Nature
- Lies, damned lies, statistics - and computer models
- New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
- 'Frazil ice': Jupiter's ice moon Europa appears to have upside down, underwater snow
- China-born scientist targeted by US 'discovers world's best semiconductor'
- Best of the Web: Betelgeuse blew its top in 'never seen before behavior of a normal star', NASA finds it 'bouncing' during its recovery
- More evidence that the moon came from the Earth
- Sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain says new study
- Bioengineered cornea can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
- Beyond genes: Individual cells found to be smarter than originally thought
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Flooding and landslides cause death and damage in western areas of Cameroon
- 60,000 evacuate floods in Odisha, India - 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Lightning strike kills Florida mother as she waits for child to get out of school
- Atlantic hurricane season starting earlier - study
- Summer flash flooding hits London
- New Zealand weather: Evacuations as heavy rain, flooding and landslips hit - over a foot of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- China flash floods: 16 dead and 36 missing in Qinghai province
- Early snowfall in Ridder, East Kazakhstan
- Temperature extremes: China's worst heatwave in 60 years is forcing factories to close as temperatures cross 40C (104F)
- Heavy rainfall causes flooding in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico
- 5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
- Violent hailstorm strikes the cities of Saint Étienne and Lyon, France
- State of Emergency declared after floods in West Virginia
- Up to 4 feet of snow dumped during 3-day storm at ski resort in Argentina
- Colorado weather: Storm dumps 3.5 inches in less than 2 hours in Broomfield
- Floods in Paris as city hit by 'near-monthly rainfall in 90 minutes'
- Giant waterspout emerges from sea as UK is hit with thunderstorms and flooding
- Huge waterspout spotted during "wicked" storm off Florida gulf coast
- Waterspout spotted circling around the Maltese Islands
- Three killed by lightning strike as torrential rains lash Sindh, Pakistan
- Meteor fireball fall into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggests
- Most people infected with Omicron weren't even aware they had it
- CDC quietly removes 'claim' that spike protein doesn't 'last long' in the body after COVID vaccine
- Sudden death syndrome and crooked smiles
- Massacre: Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: CDC funny business, Turbo-Cancer from mRNA vaccines
- Icelandic study shows Covid infection rates rise with number of jabs
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Female vegetarians at greater risk of hip fracture
- 4% of monkeypox infections caused by the vaccine itself, 7,500 total cases in US, 94% linked to male gay sex
- Civil rights groups, including Al Sharpton-led organization, urge USDA to fix 'dietary racism' in school lunch programs
- Zoonotic Langya virus found in China, CDC says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
Quote of the Day
Blinding ignorance does mislead us. O! Wretched mortals, open your eyes!
- Leonardo da Vinci
Recent Comments
Prince John says that taxes should hurt... [Link]
Tar and feathering I hear is coming back.
My aim has been to examine the manipulation of consciousness. One source of manipulation is linguistics, words and phrases. The famous "all...
Most of Congress is corrupt. Corruption is not delineated by party. Yes, the USA government has sponsored terrorism, color revolutions, coups and...
and the west still trades with these anti freedom wokeist fascists..totally unbelievable!