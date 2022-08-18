The rain that occurred in the city of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, has left floods in several points and the authorities have called not to leave the house or to avoid certain points, on the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 17.The Chihuahua State Civil Protection Coordination reported that the forecast of rains between 3 and 6 p.m. is maintained, for which it called on the population to "maintain preventive measures and avoid leaving the house, if it is not necessary."Videos on social networks show cars trapped in the middle of streams generated by concentrations of water.(Translated by Google)