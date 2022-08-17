A dramatic waterspout was spotted circling around the three Maltese islands earlier this morning.Footage and photographs sent to Lovin Malta show the waterspout going around various locations around the Maltese islands, at around 10am this morning.The waterspout was spotted from Comino's Blue Lagoon, on the way to Ramla Bay from Xagħra, Gozo, Paradise Bay, and other localities in the north of Malta.Waterspouts occasionally form when cold air moves across and results in large temperature differences between the warm water and the overriding cold air.One of the photos also seems to be captured from a boat, even featuring a rainbow next to the waterspout.This comes as the Maltese islands are currently being circled by a sizeable storm, which may bring rain, thunderstorms and even wind.Earlier this morning, lightning was detected close to Malta, as a storm continues to circle around Sicily and Malta.