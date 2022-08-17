Four farm workers were killed and three others injured due to a lightning strike in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district.The incident occurred in Bhogole village on Tuesday.The victims were working in an eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field.They had come for work from Annavaram in Kakinada district.The injured were rushed to a government hospital at Eluru and were later shifted to Vijayawada for treatment.The deceased were identified as Kondababu (35), Raju (28), Dharmaraju (25) and Venu (19). The bodies were taken to a hospital in Eluru for autopsy.Ganesh, Arjun and Bullaiah were undergoing treatment.Source: IANS