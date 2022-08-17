Earth Changes
Lightning strike kills 4 farm workers in Andhra Pradesh, India
Wed, 17 Aug 2022 11:50 UTC
The incident occurred in Bhogole village on Tuesday.
The victims were working in an eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field.
They had come for work from Annavaram in Kakinada district.
The injured were rushed to a government hospital at Eluru and were later shifted to Vijayawada for treatment.
The deceased were identified as Kondababu (35), Raju (28), Dharmaraju (25) and Venu (19). The bodies were taken to a hospital in Eluru for autopsy.
Ganesh, Arjun and Bullaiah were undergoing treatment.
Source: IANS
It is not only for what we do that we are held responsible, but also for what we do not do.
and To the best of my knowledge Wikipedia is not something like any bucket to dunk whatever you want and it is not an article submission platform...
NO SURPRISE It is no surprise that mRNA vaccines trigger or are involved in emergent so-called 'turbo carncers'. Everything about the technology...
Washington has crossed the point of no return with the most serious collateral damage for bilateral relations, up to downgrading of their level...
The authors: "the CDC Emergency Response Team" consisting of "Greta M. Massetti, PhD; Brendan R. Jackson, MD; John T. Brooks, MD; Cria G. Perrine,...
As a rule I don’t like suffering to no purpose. Suffering should be creative, should give birth to something good and lovely.”