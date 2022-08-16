Earth Changes
19 drown, hundreds stranded in flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab, Pakistan
The Nation (Pakistan)
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 18:33 UTC
Reportedly, a dam in Musa Khel, Balochistan swept away following the torrential rains on Monday. As a result, 12 people drowned in the floodwater. The rescuers took out four bodies while the search for 8 others was underway.
Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti said that hundreds of houses collapsed during the recent spell of heavy rains.
According to official data, the death toll in Balochistan has reached 196.
In Punjab, 7 people have swept away in the hill torrents from Koh-e-Suleman in Tuman Qaisarani in Dera Ghazi Khan. So far, five bodies have been fished out. The rescuers have saved one person while another is still missing.
A woman died due to land sliding in the area.
Dear Ghazi Khan has been cut off from rest of the country due to hill torrents from the Suleman Range mountains.
In Balochistan, the nullahs and streams in Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi and Jafarabad have overflown threatening flooding of the areas. River Nari and River Tili are facing medium flood.
Floods have wreaked havoc on villages in Balochistan and southern Punjab, leaving the flood-hit people trapped under the open sky, waiting for some aid from the government.
Dozens of villages were flooded in Lehri tehsil, Sibi district, Balochistan due to the inflow of 140,000 cusecs of water in Lehri River.
Bakhtiar Abad Domki, Dargah Katbar Sharif, Tanya and Wazira are among the villages that were submerged.
The road, connecting Dargah Katbar Sharif to other areas of Balochistan, has also fallen prey to the flood.
Residents of Dargah Katbar Sharif and adjoining villages are trapped in flood under the open sky.
Rescue teams have not been able to reach the flood-hit areas due to lack of land connectivity.
The villagers of Dargah Katbar Sharif, suffering from a lack of food including clean drinking water, are waiting for aid under the open sky.
After submerging dozens of villages in Lehri tehsil, the flood is now moving towards Naseerabad.
Some of the villages of Lehri tehsil including Allah Wah Trihar, Murad Wah Rilo, Gulab Khan Rilo, Mian Khan Wazir and Machhi Thidi Brahmani have been completely submerged.
The standing cotton crop over thousands of acres has been destroyed; hundreds of tube wells and cattle heads have been washed away in gushing floods.
The land connection of Lehri tehsil with rest of Balochistan has been cut off due to washing away of roads in floods.
For two days, the flood victims have been lying under the open sky, without any help, hungry and thirsty.
