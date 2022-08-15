Earth Changes
Eight dolphins beached saved, two dead in Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand Herald
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 10:35 UTC
One adult dolphin and a calf died earlier this afternoon after the mass stranding at Whakanewha Bay.
The remaining juvenile dolphin returned to deeper water shortly before 4pm. The animal was monitored by Project Jonah and was seen heading back out into the Hauraki Gulf.
DoC's Auckland inner islands operations manager, Emma Kearney, said efforts to refloat the other dolphins and shepherd them out to sea continued after 4pm.
"As of 4.40pm, the remaining dolphins had been successfully refloated, and had left the bay and were last seen heading out to deeper water."
The two dead dolphins were being taken to Massey University for necropsy.
DoC has had staff at the scene since noon, working alongside Project Jonah, Ngāti Paoa and members of the Waiheke community in an effort to make the dolphins comfortable with a view to refloating them if possible, a statement from DoC said.
Massey University marine mammal specialist Karen Stockin has also been at the scene providing advice and assistance.
"We would like to thank Ngāti Paoa, Project Jonah and the local community for their contributions to the rescue," Kearney said.
The site of the stranding will be checked tomorrow morning in case the animals restrand, the statement said.
"The animals are common dolphins," Kearney said.
The next high tide at Whakanewha Bay is about 7.26pm.
Pictures from the scene show dolphins beached in a shallow bay at Whakanewha Regional Park on the southern coast of the island, near Auckland.
Scores of locals turned out to help save the mammals.
A local livestreaming the rescue effort said there appeared to be a number of juvenile dolphins with their parents.
Locals were dousing them in water and covering them in makeshift wet blankets using towels and large fern fronds.
A survey of the bay shows them beached across hundreds of metres following low tide this morning.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Eight dolphins beached saved, two dead in Auckland, New Zealand
- Best of the Web: Must watch: Official public release of Matador Films "Uninformed Consent" documentary- An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative
- More than 60 dead dolphins on Bulgaria's northern coast so far in 2022
- Chad - Weeks of rain and floods leave 22 dead, hundreds of homes destroyed
- 6.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes off New Caledonia coast
- UK declares drought in parts of England amid heatwave
- Nancy Pelosi's son, who tagged along on Taiwan trip, is investor in Chinese tech firm: report
- Nuclear Terror - World's reaction to military strikes on Zaporozhye NPP
- 1 dead as Ukraine continues shelling of city hosting Europe's largest nuclear plant
- Video shows Ukrainian mine explode on beach killing 2 in Odessa
- Russia buys 1,000 drones from Iran and expands the level of strategic cooperation
- Europe debates lifting fracking bans as sanction-created energy crisis worsens
- Prof Sachs asks did US biotechnology help to create COVID-19?
- German insurer highlights 'staggering' rise in adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines
- What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens
- Government itself is Immoral
- Three dead, eight missing in northern Vietnam flooding
- Storm Mulan triggers flash floods in Thailand
- This week in volcano news - Taal might erupt, continuing eruption in Iceland
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes south of Kermadec Islands
- Best of the Web: Must watch: Official public release of Matador Films "Uninformed Consent" documentary- An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative
- Nancy Pelosi's son, who tagged along on Taiwan trip, is investor in Chinese tech firm: report
- Nuclear Terror - World's reaction to military strikes on Zaporozhye NPP
- Russia buys 1,000 drones from Iran and expands the level of strategic cooperation
- Prof Sachs asks did US biotechnology help to create COVID-19?
- German insurer highlights 'staggering' rise in adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines
- Government itself is Immoral
- How Britain fueled Ukraine's war machine and invited direct conflict with Russia
- The tyranny of Justin Trudeau has finally been exposed - and by two Brits, no less
- Moscow names condition for 'normalizing' relations with US
- Neil Oliver: 'It's hard to tell yourself you've been taken for a fool but open your eyes'
- The Second Coming of the Heartland
- West will brush Ukraine biolab allegations under the carpet just like those of Kosovo organ trafficking
- US 'on brink' of war with Russia and China - Kissinger
- US threatens Africa with sanctions if it buys anything except grain and fertilizer from Russia
- China-US decoupling gushes out
- What was in the Trump Documents creating such fear in DOJ and FBI
- Democrats are 'coming after middle-class hard-working Americans - Tulsi Gabbard warns 'Our democracy is in grave danger'
- Exclusive: Whistleblower names another FBI official who allegedly pressured agents to pad domestic extremism stats
- Ukraine urges US to sanction all Russian banks - Bloomberg
- 1 dead as Ukraine continues shelling of city hosting Europe's largest nuclear plant
- Video shows Ukrainian mine explode on beach killing 2 in Odessa
- Europe debates lifting fracking bans as sanction-created energy crisis worsens
- More illegal immigrants en route from Texas to Muriel Bowser's D.C.
- Women's rally violently dispersed in Kabul - media
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after second bus of migrants arrives: 'This is horrific'
- Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building
- Fire destroys Oregon flour mill, huge fire tears through Sydney bread factory on the same day
- Twitter rolls out election misinformation rules ahead of US midterms
- Germany at risk of mass unrest - security official
- Arizona governor closes gaps in border wall
- Israel heads further right: 30-40 percent of young support fascistic Jewish party
- Report says UK faces steepest drop in real wages in a century
- Sir Salman Rushdie stabbed 15 times onstage at New York state event - UPDATE: Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye
- Chinese medical platform censored after questioning efficacy of government-backed herbal Covid-19 treatment
- Italian fighter in Ukraine faces probe at home
- Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
- CDC eases Covid guidelines saying virus is 'here to stay'
- UK institute apologizes for discriminating against Russian
- 11 killed as man goes on shooting rampage over 'family dispute' in Montenegro
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Bioengineered cornea can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
- Beyond genes: Individual cells found to be smarter than originally thought
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Eight dolphins beached saved, two dead in Auckland, New Zealand
- More than 60 dead dolphins on Bulgaria's northern coast so far in 2022
- Chad - Weeks of rain and floods leave 22 dead, hundreds of homes destroyed
- 6.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes off New Caledonia coast
- UK declares drought in parts of England amid heatwave
- What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens
- Three dead, eight missing in northern Vietnam flooding
- Storm Mulan triggers flash floods in Thailand
- This week in volcano news - Taal might erupt, continuing eruption in Iceland
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes south of Kermadec Islands
- 7 killed, 8 injured in flash floods in SW China
- Wildfire has already destroyed 10% of natural park of Serra da Estrela, Portugal
- Workers find remains of man attacked by crocodiles in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Yemen torrential rains: 10 historic buildings collapse, 38 dead
- Rogue dolphin attacks swimmers in Japan
- Massive hailstone found near Markerville, Alberta breaks Canadian record
- More flooding hits Saudi Arabia
- 2 women killed in house collapse due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Floods wreak havoc in upper parts of Pakistan
- Kelp gull first sighting in UK is 'extraordinary' - usual range is the southern hemisphere
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Female vegetarians at greater risk of hip fracture
- 4% of monkeypox infections caused by the vaccine itself, 7,500 total cases in US, 94% linked to male gay sex
- Civil rights groups, including Al Sharpton-led organization, urge USDA to fix 'dietary racism' in school lunch programs
- Zoonotic Langya virus found in China, CDC says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- Best of the Web: Turbo-Cancer: A doctor speaks out about aggressive tumors associated with Covid vaccination
- UK Government publishes indisputable evidence that the vaccines are killing people in the thousands: Mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Planet saving fake-meat burger fails
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
- College basketball player, 20, drops dead from 'cardiac event'
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
Do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be stronger men.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
Selected Articles: World Economic Forum Adviser Claims the Planet No Longer Needs the ‘Vast Majority’ of the Population [Link] Count-Down to...
This was linked to before, but is worth linking to again, the Neil Oliver video post on Think the Unthinkable. Neil has awakened to seeing that he...
The decision to shell a nuclear power plant on the territory held by Russian forces to provoke a nuclear disaster is a strategic one. And all...
Not much to add here. Except some background info: According to a response to an official request for information from the German Techniker...
Let's face the facts, we are living in the wrong universe. [Link]