© MintPress News

SPOKEN OF AS ANIMALS AND TREATED AS SUCH

DR. X, THIS IS SERIOUS BUSINESS....'

© AP



"Prisons were already filled with Black bodies. They could have experimented on free individuals, but they would not have been able to get away with these kinds of experiments. There were no protections at this time for vulnerable populations such as incarcerated research participants, so the researchers could basically do what they wanted...These people were targeted for these dangerous studies specifically because they were Black and prisoners and therefore less valued."

"GLARING RESEARCH INJUSTICES"

"Psychedelic research, psychology and academia as a whole are still White-dominated fields. In 2015, over 85% of psychologists in the U.S. were White, and less than 5% were Black. A Black psychologist, Dr. Monnica Williams, was the first to investigate the research abuses and ethical violations in MKULTRA. I think the real question is, why didn't anybody else investigate these glaring research injustices?"

© Walter Zeboski /AP



© MintPress News



"I really got a first-hand insight about some things when we had the hearings...I got in touch with the fact that the CIA was behind all this...They used my ass and took advantage of me. I went back up on The Hill a second time. I sat down with a couple of people, and they talked about some things that had to do with compensation...and that was the last I heard of it."

About the Author:

Kit Klarenberg is an investigative journalist and MintPress News contributor exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions. His work has previously appeared in The Cradle, Declassified UK, and Grayzone. Follow him on Twitter @KitKlarenberg.