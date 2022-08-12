snow
© FAA
After receiving the first winter storm warning out of anywhere in the U.S. this season, fresh snow has dumped on Alaska in its Brooks Range. It's the first snowfall of the season for a U.S. region and, even though it's in the far north of Alaska, new snow is new snow.

The last winter storm warning for the US was issued on June 15 in northern Montana. Although it's extremely unlikely that any part of the continental U.S. will get snow this month, August marks the last month of meteorological summer, meaning that meteorological autumn will kick off on Thursday, September 1. Not long after that, it'll be winter, and you know what that means.


Check out the photos from the latest dump in Alaska:
Alaska has received its first documented snowfall of the season in its Brooks Range.
© FAA
Alaska has received its first documented snowfall of the season in its Brooks Range.
snow
© FAA