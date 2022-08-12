Watch dramatic rescue as car gets sucked into sinkhole

A sinkhole was reported on Gateway South and Yandell resulting in one injury Tuesday night.

The report came out at 6:42 p.m. Images show large amounts of water on the streets spewing from the sinkhole.

Traffic is being redirected at Boone.

According to police, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Three firefighters have been checked for minor injuries.