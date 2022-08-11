The intervention of the Fire Brigade was necessary in several streets of Potenza, flooded by a storm that struck the Lucanian capital in the afternoon. In particular, the greatest difficulties were reported in the lower part of the city, in the commercial area of ​​via del Gallittello and in the square of the central station.In addition, teams of firefighters are at work in other municipalities of the Potentino, in particular in Val d'Agri, where the strong wind has also caused the fall of some trees.Due to bad weather, in the province of Matera, inconveniences were reported in Grassano, where the fire brigade intervened on provincial road 8, near the bailey bridge, to clear the roadway from a fallen tree.(Translated by Google)