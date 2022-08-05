How low can one party go?


If ever you wondered why they killed John F. Kennedy, this speech decrying the tyranny of secrecy and conspiracies of men who plot in the shadows is one of many reasons.
Meanwhile, in the two generations since his assassination, the Democrat party has gone from supporting free and open debate to public calls for government-supported mass surveillance and censorship to combat "disinformation" — anything critical of their regime in power, while weaponizing alphabet agencies (FBI, CIA, DOJ, NSA, DHS) as their personal secret police to prosecute political enemies who dare question their corruption and agenda that seeks to subvert and destroy the constitution and country.
No President should fear public scrutiny of his program. From that scrutiny comes understanding, and from understanding comes support or opposition, and both are necessary.

— John F. Kennedy
Democrats are happy to plot in the shadows, in secrecy, against the American people, so long as all the institutions of power are on their side so there are no consequences for their crimes.

They've always been the shady party on the wrong side of history. That's the one thing they're particularly good at, no matter how hard they try to re-write history in their favor.
