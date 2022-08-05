© The Good Citizen

No President should fear public scrutiny of his program. From that scrutiny comes understanding, and from understanding comes support or opposition, and both are necessary.



— John F. Kennedy

So we're getting some bird and privilege strug, I think mostly we're getting privilege scrub, because privilege strug is deadly to a bill, bird is el well is uhor, ohr.



— Nanci Pelosi Smirnoff

How low can one party go?If ever you wondered why they killed John F. Kennedy,Meanwhile, in the two generations since his assassination, the Democrat party has gone from supporting free and open debate to public calls for government-supported mass surveillance and censorship to combat "disinformation" —while weaponizing alphabet agencies (FBI, CIA, DOJ, NSA, DHS) as their personal secret police to prosecute political enemies who dare question their corruption and agenda that seeks to subvert and destroy the constitution and country.They've always been the shady party on the wrong side of history. That's the one thing they're particularly good at, no matter how hard they try to re-write history in their favor.