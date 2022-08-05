If ever you wondered why they killed John F. Kennedy, this speech decrying the tyranny of secrecy and conspiracies of men who plot in the shadows is one of many reasons.
No President should fear public scrutiny of his program. From that scrutiny comes understanding, and from understanding comes support or opposition, and both are necessary.Democrats are happy to plot in the shadows, in secrecy, against the American people, so long as all the institutions of power are on their side so there are no consequences for their crimes.
— John F. Kennedy
They've always been the shady party on the wrong side of history. That's the one thing they're particularly good at, no matter how hard they try to re-write history in their favor.
So we're getting some bird and privilege strug, I think mostly we're getting privilege scrub, because privilege strug is deadly to a bill, bird is el well is uhor, ohr.
— Nanci Pelosi Smirnoff