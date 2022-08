A Texas jury has ordered InfoWars' Alex Jones to pay $4.11 million in defamation damages to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre after he made repeated claims that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.On December 14, 2012, 20 first-grade students and six educators were murdered when lone gunman, Adam Lanza, entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut with a semi-automatic rifle after killing his mother at home.Lewis and Neslin had requested $150 million in compensatory damages for "years of torment and threats" after Alex Jones claimed they were part of the government's false-flag operation."The way that you have impacted so many lives, there has to be some accountability for that," Lewis said to Jones while on the stand.During the trial, prosecutors aired a June 2017 clip of NBC's "Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly" where Neil Heslin protested Jones' denial of the shooting and spoke to Megyn Kelly about the last moments he had with his son Jesse."Will there be a clarification from Heslin or Megyn Kelly?" Mr. Shroyer said on Infowars. "I wouldn't hold your breath.""Speech is free but lies you have to pay for," Mark Bankston, Lewis and Heslin's lawyer told the jury. "This is a case about creating change."However, Gamble offered to give Reynal time to identify which materials on the hard drive he wanted to be sealed.Thursday's ruling was the first phase of the trial. The trial will now proceed to a second phase where a jury will take into account Jones' net worth when determining punitive damages. This is the first of three trials where families of ten Sandy Hook victims are seeking defamation damages against Jones.